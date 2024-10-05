Hyderabad: Two held for stealing Rs 30 lakh from gold refinery

Hyderabad: The commissioner’s task force (north zone) in coordination with the Market police on Friday, October 4, arrested two persons for stealing Rs 30 lakh from a gold refinery.

The incident has been documented under a case registered at Market Police Station under sections 314, 316 (5) and 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanahita (BNS)̣

The arrested suspects have been identified as Rohan Kadam, 20, originally from Kindavadi in Satara, Maharashtra, and residing in Secunderabad, and Muzammil Baligar, 21, also hailing from Kindavadi. The police recovered Rs 29.92 lakh, along with a Maruti Swift car used in the crime and two cell phones, all valued at approximately Rs 35 lakh.

The incident occurred on October 3 when the owner of Jyothirling Refinery entrusted Kadam with 400 grams of gold to deliver to SM Jewellery in Secunderabad and return with the cash. However, Kadam, allegedly acting on a premeditated plan, handed over the gold but failed to return with the money.

Instead, he and his accomplices, including absconding members identified as Pruthviraj Salunkhe and Prasanth fled Hyderabad with the cash, in the aforementioned vehicle.

Kadam and Baligar were apprehended within 24 hours of the offence. The operation was spearheaded by Inspector K Saidulu and his team, including SIs P Gnanadeep and Srinivasulu Dasu, alongside Inspector P Raghavender from Market police station.