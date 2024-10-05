Hyderabad police book Narsinghanand over remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday, October 4, filed a case against Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand over his remarks against Prophet Muhammad which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims across the country.

The FIR has been filed under sections 196(1), 299, 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the Nampally police station, based on the complaint of one Mohammed Perwaiz Khan alias Rashed Khan.

The head priest of Dasan Devi Temple Narsinghanand delivered the speech at Hindi Bhawan in Ghaziabad’s Lohia Nagar on September 29, drawing condemnation from Muslims across the country and internationally.

Narasinghanand’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad

During his speech, he stated, “If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Muhammad,” videos of which went viral on social media.

Also Read Protests erupt against Yati Narsinghanand in Hyderabad for Prophet remarks

Since then, Yati has been booked in various cities across the country, now including Hyderabad

Protests against Narsinghanand’s remarks in Hyderabad

A protest was held against Yati Narsinghanand who made blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad, and continued in Hyderabad throughout the night in different parts of Hyderabad on Friday night.

Groups of young people filed complaints against the priest at the Falaknuma, Hussainialam, Madannapet, and Tappachabutra police stations.

At Tappachabutra, a group staged a demonstration on the road, submitting a complaint to the police demanding action against Yati Narsinghanand for repeatedly making alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad and Islam.

The police remained vigilant following the developments.

Narasinghanand is infamous for making controversial speeches which also led to his arrest previously. He He was arrested for giving a hate speech in Haridwar following which he was taken into custody.

His remarks typically target Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. However, he has also made statements against former President Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Modi.