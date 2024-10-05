Protests erupt against Yati Narsinghanand in Hyderabad for Prophet remarks

Hyderabad: A protest was held against Swami Yati Narsingh Anand who had made blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad continued in Hyderabad throughout the night in different parts of Hyderabad on Friday night.

Groups of youngsters lodged complaints at the Falaknuma, Hussainialam, Madannapet and Tappachabutra police station against the priest.

Also Read FIR filed against Narasinghanand for remarks against Prophet Muhammad

At Tappachabutra, a group of people sat on the road and staged demonstration.

They submitted a complaint to the police demanding action against Yati Narsing Anand for repeatedly making blasphemous remarks against Prophet Mohammed and Islam.

The police remained vigilant following the developments.

Well-Known for controversial speeches

Narasinghanand is infamous for making controversial speeches. He was previously arrested for giving a hate speech in Haridwar.

His remarks typically target Islam and Prophet Muhammad. However, he has also made statements against former President Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Modi.