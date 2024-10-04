Hyderabad: An FIR has been registered against UP priest Yati Narasinghanand for making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad in a recent speech.

The speech was delivered at Hindi Bhawan in Ghaziabad’s Lohia Nagar on September 29, but the case was registered on October 3.

Narasinghanand’s remarks against Prophet Muhammad

During his speech, he stated, “If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Muhammad.”

Taking cognizance of a video circulating on social media, the police filed a case against the priest. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Well-Known for controversial speeches

Narasinghanand is infamous for making controversial speeches. He was previously arrested for giving a hate speech in Haridwar.

His remarks typically target Islam and Prophet Muhammad. However, he has also made statements against former President Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Modi.

UP Priest Yati Narasinghanand targeting Islam and Prophet Mohammad



This man is dangerous

Ghaziabad police has filed a fresh FIR against him

He was banned from addressing Public



He should be put behind the bar



We respect all religions

We don't want to be like him pic.twitter.com/VrLmzEPPvD — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) October 3, 2024

Enough is enough – Narasinghanand will not stop until he provokes riots. Take action now. https://t.co/hz2eQIQMD2 — Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) October 4, 2024

His recent remarks against Prophet Muhammad have sparked reactions from netizens.