Hyderabad: Two teenagers drown at Outer ring road check dam

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two youngsters who had gone for a picnic along with their friends drowned in Outer Ring Road Pedda Amberpet check dam 20 kilometers from the city on Sunday evening.

The police sources said the two boys Sufiyan (16) and Wasay (17) who are residents of Barkas had gone to Pedda Amberpet check dam. The spot is well acclaimed for its scenic beauty and attracts plenty of local tourist’s particularly young boys and girls.

Also Read Hyderabad: 3 held for possessing over Rs 2 Cr in cash at Jubilee Hills

On Sunday, as it was a public holiday, Sufiyan, Wasay and others went on motorcycles to the Pedda Amberpet and ventured to the waterfall spot. All of them were playing at the spot until Sufiyan, Wasay and some others decided to step ahead.

Four of them were drowning and on seeing it some people present nearby rushed to their rescue. Two of them could be saved while Sufiyan and Wasay drowned.

The Hayathangar police came to the spot and started efforts to trace the Sufiyan and Wasay. The police faced difficulty as night approached. The operations were stopped around 8 pm. A case has been booked.

The families of the boys on information through the friends came to the spot and could be seen pleading with the police to trace the boys.