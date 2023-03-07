Hyderabad: UoH asks students, staff to not feed stray dogs

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday asked its students and staff members not to feed stray dogs in university facilities such as dormitories, messes, hallways, and residences.

According to a circular sent by the university administration, numerous students and employees have recently complained about stray dogs on campus. Students complained that some students/staff were feeding stray dogs, which exacerbated the situation.

The matter was of grave concern since a four-year-old kid was recently mauled and killed by a group of dogs in Amberpet, the city, it said.

The university advised its stakeholders to avoid a pack of dogs, if any, while travelling alone or in poorly lit places on campus, and said it was cooperating with the GHMC on the problem.

“Students/staff are requested to avoid feeding the stray dogs in the hostels/messes, corridors, residences, etc., and help the administration in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all stakeholders on the campus,” it added.