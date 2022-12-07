Hyderabad: US Consulate General invites applications for job vacancies

Hyderabad: US Consulate General in Hyderabad is looking for qualified candidates to fill up the vacancies.

Currently, it is looking for candidates to fill Public Engagement Assistant (Education Outreach & English Language Coordinator) and Engineering Technician – Building Automated Systems vacancies.

Public Engagement Assistant

For Public Engagement Assistant (Education Outreach & English Language Coordinator) vacancy, candidates must be graduate degree holders.

Apart from it, the consulate general is seeking applications from candidates who have analytic, communication/interpersonal, management, and technical skills.

The candidates must also be available to travel throughout India to support education outreach and English language projects and activities.

Engineering Technician – Building automated systems

Job seekers who are looking for the post of Engineering Technician – Building automated systems must have completed a four-year bachelor of science degree or equivalent in Mechanical, Electrical, General Engineering or Computerized systems.

They should also have at least five years of field experience in the operation and maintenance of a building automation system (BAS), including computer and microprocessor control system installation and programming.

Apart from it, they must be fluent in English (reading, writing and speaking) and either Hindi or Telugu (speaking).

How to apply for job vacancies in US Consulate General in Hyderabad

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of US Consulate General in Hyderabad (click here).

In order to apply for vacancies, candidates need to first create an account on Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA).

Once registered on ERA, candidates need to submit their applications and supporting documents online.

The selected candidates for posts Engineering Technician – Building automated systems and Public Engagement Assistant will get Rs. 1,304,265 and Rs. 901,312 respectively as salary.