Hyderabad: Uzma Shakir protests against Mufti Salman’s arrest

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Uzma Shakir was taken into preventive custody when she sat on a protest in front of the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office demanding revocation of the PASA Act invoked against Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari.

The mufti was arrested by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) Gujarat from Mumbai allegedly for delivering hate speech during a public meeting. Three cases were registered on him in Gujarat for similar offences.

After courts granted him bail. He was detained under Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) soon after a warrant was issued against him by the Junagadh collector.

On Saturday afternoon, Uzma Shakir arrived at the BJP office and sat on a protest, alleging that the Gujarat BJP government lodged false cases and arrested Mufti Azhari.

The police whisked away Uzma Shakir and took her to Abids police station