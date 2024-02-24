Hyderabad: Uzma Shakir protests against Mufti Salman’s arrest

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 24th February 2024 4:41 pm IST

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Uzma Shakir was taken into preventive custody when she sat on a protest in front of the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office demanding revocation of the PASA Act invoked against Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The mufti was arrested by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) Gujarat from Mumbai allegedly for delivering hate speech during a public meeting. Three cases were registered on him in Gujarat for similar offences.

Also Read
Despite bail in all cases, Mufti Salman Azhari moved to another jail

After courts granted him bail. He was detained under Gujarat Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) soon after a warrant was issued against him by the Junagadh collector.

MS Education Academy

On Saturday afternoon, Uzma Shakir arrived at the BJP office and sat on a protest, alleging that the Gujarat BJP government lodged false cases and arrested Mufti Azhari.

The police whisked away Uzma Shakir and took her to Abids police station

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 24th February 2024 4:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button