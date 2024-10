Hyderabad: A leopard sighting in Miyapur has caused a stir among residents and commuters. A video showing the leopard roaming behind the Miyapur Metro Station went viral on social media on Friday night.

Following the reports, local police and forest officials rushed to the area to identify the leopard’s tracks and assess the situation.

RMDobriyal, IFS, the principal chief conservator of forests (HoFF) said that teams have been dispatched after the video surfaced.

Further details are awaited.