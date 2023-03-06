Hyderabad: Vishwanath Suresh is NMDC’s new Commercial Director

Hyderabad: Vishwanath Suresh joined as the commercial director for National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on Monday. He has been appointed as a functional director on the board of NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer.

Previously Suresh held the post of executive director (Coal Import) and with an additional charge of ED (Corporate Materials Management) at Steel Authority of India (SAIL).

Suresh is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (formerly REC Rourkela) from where he holds a bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He also holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in marketing and a certificate in Advanced Strategic Management course from IIM Kozhikode.