Hyderabad: Vishwanath Suresh is NMDC’s new Commercial Director

Previously Suresh held the post of executive director (Coal Import) and also additional charge of ED (Corporate Materials Management) at Steel Authority of India (SAIL).

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 6th March 2023 9:29 pm IST
Vishwanath Suresh

Hyderabad: Vishwanath Suresh joined as the commercial director for National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) on Monday. He has been appointed as a functional director on the board of NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer.

Suresh is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (formerly REC Rourkela) from where he holds a bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He also holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in marketing and a certificate in Advanced Strategic Management course from IIM Kozhikode.

