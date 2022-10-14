Hyderabad: Voice4Girls NGO inks MoU with St Ann’s College

Hyderabad: Voice4Girls, a city-based NGO, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with St Ann’s College for Women in Mehdipatnam to provide a chance to young college women who can facilitate and bring about change in voice classrooms.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Anusha Bharadwaj, executive director of Voice4Girls, and Dr. Sr. P. Amrutha, principal of the college. Anusha spoke on the occasion and underlined the need of offering and accommodating schools with girl-safe places where adolescents may study and grow alongside these young college ladies. “I foresee a society in which girls can fulfil their ambitions, act on their potential, and take control of their destiny,” she says.

Anusha inspired the young aspirants to serve as role models for teenage females, assisting them in gaining vital knowledge about their health, safety, rights, and future aspirations.