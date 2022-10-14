Hyderabad: Section 144 to be imposed for Group I exams on October 16

The curfew will be in effect from 6:00 am on October 16 to 6:00 am on October 17.

Published: 14th October 2022
Commissioner of Hyderabad Police, C V Anand

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Group I exams scheduled to be held on October 16, city police commissioner CV Anand on Friday said that Section 144 will be imposed in areas around the exam centres across Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The curfew will be in effect from 6:00 am on October 16 to 6:00 am on October 17. “During this period assembly of four or more persons within 500 yards of the exam centre is prohibited,” said Anand.

The curfew will be put in place for the duration of the exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and only security personnel will be exempted from them.

