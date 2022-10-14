Hyderabad: Rachakonda police arrest 2 from Jaipur for cybercrime

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Friday arrested two persons from Jaipur involved in online fraud and cheating.

The accused were identified as Bhagwan Sahya Sharma and Sachin Saini. The duo reportedly targeted victims by sending fake messages asking them to update their bank documents. One of their victims filed a complaint with the Rachakonda police after losing Rs 8.99 lakh.

According to the Rachakonda police, Sharma and Saini used to operate remotely and targeted victims by sending messages such as “Dear SBI user your SBI Netbanking will be blocked today please click here on the link immediately and update your PAN CARD”. Several victims fell for the fake message and hurried to update their documents.

Also Read Hyderabad: KTR asks HMDA to develop Ibrahimpatnam lake into tourist spot

As the victims updated their documents through the link provided in the message, the accused accessed their bank accounts to swindle the money and transferred it to their personal accounts. Based on the technical evidence gathered during the investigation, a team of the Rachakonda police went to Jaipur and arrested Sharma and Saini.