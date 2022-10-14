Hyderabad: KTR asks HMDA to develop Ibrahimpatnam lake into tourist spot

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao (KTR) requested the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority on Friday to investigate the possibilities of developing the Ibrahimpatnam lake into a tourist destination.

This comes after a Twitter user asked the minister to investigate into the water body’s growth.

“Sir, Request you to look into development of Ibrahimpatnam lake. This lake can be developed into a perfect weekend getaway if the tourism department considers building a resort with boating, kayaking, parasailing and other activities,” Irfan Sharif, a Twitter user said.

HMDA’s Twitter handle responded to the minister’s tweet and said that proposals will be prepared for the beautification of the lake as a recreation destination.

@KTRTRS Sir, Noted and proposals will be prepared for the beautification of the lake as a recreation destination. @arvindkumar_ias — HMDA (@HMDA_Gov) October 14, 2022

After passing the Outer Ring Road, Ibrahimpatnam Lake appears on the right side of the road as one travels towards Vijayawada. It was one of the final lakes planned and completed by Ibrahim Qutb Shah between 1550 and 1580 AD.