Hyderabad woman dead, husband injured in accident in Nalgonda

The deceased was identified as, Palaparthi Katyayani, 55, a resident of Sanathnagar, Hyderabad. Her husband, Palaparthi Srinivasarao 66, is one of the injured.

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Damaged black SUV and silver sedan after a collision on the roadside, with debris and a hilly background.
A jeep and a mangled car after accident in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old woman from Hyderabad was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Nalgonda district on Saturday, June 13, after a Mahindra Thar SUV collided head-on with a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire.

The deceased was identified as Palaparthi Katyayani, a resident of Sanathnagar in Hyderabad. Her husband, Palaparthi Srinivas Rao (66), was among those injured in the accident.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 8:45 am near Hill Colony in Nandikonda, close to Nagarjuna Sagar, when the two vehicles travelling in opposite directions collided head-on.

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The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in Katyayani’s death on the spot. Three others, including Srinivas Rao, sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Kamala Nehru Hospital in Nandikonda for treatment.

Case registered

Police have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence and launched an investigation into the accident.

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