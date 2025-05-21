Hyderabad woman dies after jumping from building with toddler

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman died late Tuesday night, May 20, after allegedly jumping from a multi-storied building with her two-year-old son in Vanasthalipuram.

The woman, identified as Sudeshna, was a resident of Chinthalkunta and lived with her husband Ashish Kumar and their son Arush Kumar in a rented house at Agamaiah Nagar Colony.

According to reports, Sudeshna had attended a relative’s wedding in Nacharam on May 16, where she reportedly lost gold ornaments weighing seven tolas. Despite searching extensively, she was unable to find the jewellery and was said to be distressed over the incident.

Also Read Fatal road accident in Hyderabad claims three lives

On Tuesday, Sudeshna jumped from the third floor of their apartment building with her toddler. Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. While Sudeshna later died during treatment, the child continues to receive medical care.

Vanasthalipuram police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.