Fatal road accident in Hyderabad claims three lives

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident in Hyderabad resulted in three fatalities and one severe injury after a high-speed collision between a Skoda car and a DCM vehicle.

The incident occurred near Narayana College (Basara Campus) in Kuntloor that falls under the jurisdiction of Hayatnagar police station.

Details of road accident in Hyderabad

On May 21, at approximately 5:45 am, a Skoda car traveling from Pasumamula Village to Kuntloor collided head-on with a DCM vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The crash took place near AEGIS LPG bunk, a sharp curve close to Narayana College.

The impact was so severe that it instantly claimed three young lives.

Victims, survivor

Following the road accident in Hyderabad, the deceased have been identified as Pinninti ChandraSena Reddy, 24-year-old, son of Srinivas Reddy, Chunchu Thrinadh Reddy, 24-year-old, son of Janga Reddy and Chunchu Varshith Reddy, 23-year-old, son of Srinivas Reddy.

All three victims were residents of Kuntloor and were rushed to Osmania Hospital Mortuary.

The sole survivor Alimeti Pawan Kalyan Reddy, 24-year-old, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sunrise Hospital, Hayathnagar.

Police authorities are conducting investigation to examine the cause of the road accident.