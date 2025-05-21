NRI from Dubai returns to Telangana, kills wife over suspected infidelity

Hyderabad: In a shocking case of suspected infidelity, a Dubai-based NRI murdered his wife in broad daylight in Telangana’s Nizamabad district.

The brutal crime which was driven by alleged extramarital affair suspicions has left the local community in horror.

NRI from Dubai kill wife in front of daughters in Telangana

The incident occurred inside the couple’s home in Armur town. The man Muddangula Gangadhar attacked his wife Anjali in front of their two young daughters.

As per the details of the case, Gangadhar who is originally from Bodhan had been working in Dubai while his family lived in Telangana.

Suspicions arose after Anjali moved to Armur for their children’s education.

Husband slash wife’s throat

According to police, Telangana man and NRI from Dubai, Gangadhar, confronted Anjali about an alleged affair before slashing her throat and stabbing her multiple times.

Despite their children’s screams, the attack continued until Anjali collapsed and died on the spot. Gangadhar tried to escape but was caught by neighbors and handed over to the police.