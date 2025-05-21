Hyderabad: Gau rakshaks attack driver, trader transporting buffaloes

Hyderabad: A group of gau rakshaks attacked a driver and a trader transporting buffaloes in a pickup truck from Bibinagar to Hyderabad on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Chilkalguda.

When the two individuals reached the Lalaguda traffic signal, Vishal—the head of a cow vigilante group—along with his associates stopped the truck, forcibly pulled out the driver and the trader, and severely beat them. The group then took the victims to the police station.

Instead of taking action against the cow vigilantes (gau rakshaks), the Hyderabad’s Chilkalguda police allegedly seized the cattle and filed a case against the trader and the driver. The animals were sent to a cattle holding point.

Upon being informed, AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, along with party leaders, visited the police station late at night and registered a protest. Baig demanded that the police take action against the gau rakshaks and arrest them. Subsequently, the Chilkalguda police filed a case against Vishal and others. An investigation is underway.