Hyderabad: Woman finds fungus in pastry at popular bakery in Sainikpuri

Hyderabad: With popular restaurants, bars and bakeries coming into the radar of the food safety department for unhygienic storage and handling of food items and no FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) logos, another case has come forward where a woman found fungus in her pastry.

Preeti Biswas, who recently visited 5th Avenue Bakers, a popular bakery in Sainikpuri, had ordered an Eclair pastry only to find fungus inside it.

Posting about her experience on X, she wrote, “No food joint can be trusted in Hyderabad anymore.” She also tagged the concerned authority for filing a complaint against the eatery.”

No food joint in #Hyderabad can be trusted anymore 😔 This is a popular bakery (5th Avenue Bakers) in #Sainikpuri that has been serving consumers for 30+ years. When I opened the Eclair, I found fungus in it. @cfs_telangana Let me know where I can file complaint for this. pic.twitter.com/oL8Po5NcwT — Preeti Biswas (@Preeti_Biswas) May 25, 2024

The bakery has been serving its customers for over 30 years. Many have reacted to the incident with shock.

The Hyderabad food department has been conducting raids in popular food joints. Recently, at Chicha’s Asli Hyderabadi Khana, Masab Tank, synthetic food colours were found in the kitchen and were discarded on the spot.

At Paradise Food Court popular for its biryani, the department said that upon testing the Dhaara brand and packaged water bottles, the TDS levels were found to be at 73 ppm.

A 35-year-old woman filed a complaint against a well-known restaurant in Lakdi-ka-pool alleging she experienced vomiting and diarrhea after being served a spoiled dessert at Dwaraka restaurant.