Hyderabad: Woman hangs self on Facebook Live in Nacharam

Hyderabad: Unable to bear the mental torture by husband and in-laws, a woman in Hyderabad committed suicide during a Facebook Live video

After narrating her ordeal, which included that her husband was having an extra-marital affair, the woman, identified as Sana, hanged herself on a ceiling fan.

The shocking incident occurred in the city’s Nacharam area.

Sana’s parents told reporters that she had a love marriage four years ago with her husband Hemant Patel, hailing from Rajasthan who teaches music. The couple also share a three-year-old son.

They said he had come to them and offered to become a Muslim to marry Sana and changed his name to Shamsher.

The couple had a smooth married life for a year. However, Hemant’s did not accept the marriage.

Sana’s mother said he began a relationship with Sofi Khan, who was learning music from him.

After she caught them red-handed, her husband and the woman were mentally torturing her.

Police have registered a case and have recovered the victim’s mobile phones and analysing her chats with her husband and Sofi Khan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)