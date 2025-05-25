Hyderabad woman loses over Rs 8 lakh in online job scam, 4 held

Hyderabad: Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 8,75,148 through a fake work-from-home scheme.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Diwakar, Nagiri Vijay, Sanapathi Kishore Babu (all residents of Hyderabad), and Thirunagari Santosh Kumar from Ranga Reddy. They reportedly facilitated the scam by operating multiple bank accounts and payment systems to launder the victim’s money.

According to the police, the victim was contacted on January 2 via Telegram by someone impersonating an HR executive from “Accor Advantage Plus Marketing (India) Pvt. Ltd” using a fake website. She was initially assigned trial tasks involving online hotel bookings and promised a daily income of Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000.

The victim was persuaded to invest small amounts and received minor returns, which increased her trust. Subsequently, she was manipulated into depositing larger sums under the pretext of “minus balances” caused by high-value tasks such as “Gold Suit Bookings” and “Anniversary Offers”.

Ultimately, she transferred Rs 7.91 lakh as a “security deposit” to claim alleged earnings of Rs 15.82 lakh, which never materialised.

Based on the complaint, Cybercrime police of Hyderabad arrested the accused and seized 4 mobile phones, 8 debit cards, 7 bank passbooks and cheque books, 1 tab, and 1 swiping machine.

A case has been registered under Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act, along with several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Further investigation is ongoing.