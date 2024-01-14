Hyderabad woman receives Infosys Prize 2023

The Infosys Prize 2023 comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of USD 100,000.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th January 2024 11:56 am IST
Hyderabad woman receives Infosys Prize 2023 (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Karuna Mantena, a Hyderabad woman and professor of political science at Columbia University in the United States, has been honored with the Infosys Prize 2023.

This recognition was bestowed upon Professor Mantena for her noteworthy contributions to the field of social sciences. The award ceremony took place in Bengaluru.

The Infosys Prize 2023 comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of USD 100,000. The prize encompasses various areas, including engineering and computer science, humanities, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physical sciences, and social sciences.

While the Hyderabad woman Karuna Mantena received the prize in social sciences, other distinguished awardees include IIT-Kanpur professors Sachchida Nand Tripathi and Arun Kumar Shukla, Science Gallery Bengaluru founding director Jahnavi Phalkey, Bhargav Bhatt who is Fernholz joint professor at the Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton University, and Mukund Thattai, professor, biochemistry, biophysics and bioinformatics, National Centre for Biological Sciences.

