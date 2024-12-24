Hyderabad: Woman sentenced to life for brother’s murder

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old woman was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 by the Rangareddy court at LB Nagar for the murder of her brother over a family property dispute.

The accused has been identified as Arunamma.

The incident occurred on March 22, 2014, when the accused visited her brother Balraj’s home to claim her share of their father’s agricultural land. A heated argument ensued between Arunamma, Balraj and his wife Amdapuram Laxmi with their father, Narsimulu, supporting Arunamma. To diffuse the tension, Balraj suggested postponing the discussion and sending his wife to the field.

Later that day, Balraj reported being assaulted by Arunamma and their father. Despite severe stomach pain, he declined medical help believing the injuries would heal. His condition worsened and he died on March 28, 2014 while being treated at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad.

Initially, Shabad police registered an unnatural death case. However, after reviewing the post-mortem report, the charge was upgraded to murder.

Arunamma was arrested as the primary accused while Narsimulu died during the investigation.

After being presented before the court Arunamma was found guilty of her brother’s murder.