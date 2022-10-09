Hyderabad woman stuck in UAE, her aunt urges govt. for rescue

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old Hyderabad woman Asra Fatima who went to Dubai after she was offered a maid job is currently stuck in the UAE. Her aunt has knocked at the doors of MEA for her rescue.

As per a report published in TOI, Asra who is a widow had accepted the offer of a maid job in Dubai as she was in need of money for her two daughters’ surgeries. She got the offer through a woman in Dubai.

In December last year, Asra reached Dubai. At the employer’s house, she was forced to work for 15 hours daily. Apart from it, she was also denied proper food and accommodation.

When Asra fell sick, she wanted to return to India, however, her employer who do not want her to leave snatched her cell phone and sought Dh 10 thousand dirhams to hand over her passport.

Vexed up with the harassment, she approached the woman who had offered the job. After listening to her, the woman sent her to another employer.

Her suffering did not end there too. At the second employer’s house, she was allegedly locked for four days in a dark room.

Luckily, somehow, she managed to escape from the second employer and reach a friend’s house in Ajman.

Now, her aunt, Ghousia Begum sought the help from MEA in rescuing her.