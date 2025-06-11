Hyderabad: Youth attacked at Shaikpet, forced to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Raidurgam under the Cyberabad police limits after right-wing elements attacked Muslim youth and forced them to raise ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. The incident took place late in the night on Tuesday, June 10, around midnight near at a hotel.

According to the victims, some persons armed with sticks and swords came to the hotel and damaged the pan shop, furniture at hotel. On spotting some Muslim youth they chased them and beat them with sticks leading to injuries.

On coming to know about the attack youth from Shaikpet reached the spot and raised slogans against the attackers. The injured persons claim that it was a premeditated attack aimed at creating communal trouble and selectively people were targeted.

The police acted swiftly and sent special teams to identify the persons involved in the attack. The incident comes just two days after a cattle transporter was attacked at Attapur on June 8. In another incident on the same day at Jalpally, miscreants had burnt a DCM carrying animal waste a day after Bakrid.

Also Read Bakrid: Cyberabad police arrest 25 for violence at Jalpally

At N.M. Guda, Attapur, members of the self-styled “Kataar Gau Raksha Dal” stopped an auto-rickshaw carrying two bulls and assaulted the driver, damaging the vehicle.

Two groups gathered at the spot and began shouting slogans. When the police intervened, rioters threw stones, injuring three officers. Two cases were registered in Attapur, and two more in Mailardevpally. The police are searching for additional suspects who are currently absconding.

The Cyberabad police arrested 25 people on Monday for their involvement in violent clashes at Attapur and Mailardevpally over animal sacrifice-related issues during Eid ul-Adha.

Violence in Hyderabad has spiked up considerably before and after Bakrid, with Tuesday’s incident being the latest one. Activists in the city attribute this to the growing presence of right-wing elements under the Congress government, which they say is unable to stop them.