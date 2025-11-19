Hyderabad Zoo adds pair of white swans to its collection

Hyderabad: A pair of white swans was introduced for the first time to the public at the Hyderabad Zoo, also known as the Nehru Zoological Park, on Wednesday.

According to a release, the swans were donated by NS Ramjee, an animal lover and regular zoo adopter since 2010, on behalf of his parents.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Elusing Meru released the swans and noted that the zoo remains a pioneer in the country with a wide range of species on display. With the addition of the swans, the zoo now houses 199 species and over 2,000 individual animals.