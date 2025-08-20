Hyderabadi weddings or Hyderabad ke Shaadiyan are known for their grandeur, rich traditions, and of course, food that people talk about for weeks. From brides posing in khada dupattas to steaming plates of biryani that define the daawat, these weddings have a charm that is hard to find elsewhere. They bring together family, culture, and celebration in a way that feels uniquely Hyderabadi.

But behind the glitter and the glamour lie quirks that every guest knows all too well: late-night dinners, overcrowded halls, and the never-ending competition of making each wedding grander than the last. To get to the heart of this love-hate relationship, Siasat.com took it upon itself to ask people what they truly adore about Hyderabadi weddings, and what they simply cannot stand.

The pros of a Hyderabadi wedding

Ask anyone about Hyderabadi weddings and the first thing they will mention is the food. The aroma of biryani wafting through the air, the rich marag poured over soft sheermal, and the sweet ending of ice cream ka meetha or qubani ka meetha. “Honestly, the bride and groom is secondary for me. I go for the biryani,” Nida, a regular wedding guest, says with a laugh.

But it is not just the food that wins hearts. The cultural richness of Hyderabadi weddings is equally beloved. Brides draped in traditional khada dupattas, grooms in sherwanis, the solemn recitation of the nikah, dancing on Marfa, making Maleeda-Gulgule and coming together of families in Sanchak, adds sense of timelessness that connects generations. “It is the best of both worlds with heritage and fun,” said a bride-to-be.

And then there’s the hospitality. Hyderabadi weddings are famous for treating even the most distant relatives as honored guests. From being invited to photos to being served personally on the dining table, everyone is treated like royalty.

What people hate

Of course, no Hyderabadi wedding is without its share of frustrations. The first test of patience usually begins with the late arrival of the bride and groom. Guests gather on time, only to find themselves waiting for hours, making polite small talk while eyeing the dinner tables. And when the couple finally makes their entrance, another wait begins for the late-night dinner. “By the time biryani was served, I was ready to eat the table cloth,” joked Ruqaiya Fatima, recalling one particularly delayed Walima she attended.

Then there are the videographers, who somehow manage to capture guests at the most unflattering moments, usually mid-bite on the dinner table.

And of course, no wedding is complete without the presence of judgemental aunties. They are quick to analyze everything, from the bride’s outfit and makeup to the guest list and even who took how many servings of biryani. “I once overheard an aunty gossiping about how the food was not upto the mark, while she was taking her third serving,” said Zareena Ayesha, still amused by the memory.

Add to that the sheer overcrowding these weddings have started attracting, with guest lists swelling into the thousands, and navigating the hall feels like wading through a festival crowd.

To make matters worse, the spirit of competition looms large, with families striving to outdo each other by hosting bigger, flashier, and more extravagant functions with elaborate menus too. “I love the vibe and food but sometimes it feels less like a wedding and more like a contest for who spent the most,” sighed Eman, who admits she is torn between wanting an extravagant wedding or a simple wedding for herself.

What are your pleasures and pet peeves in a Hyderabadi wedding? Comment below.