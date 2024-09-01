Hyderabadis! SRK’s Veer Zaara is coming back, check date

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is buzzing with excitement as classic Bollywood movies make a comeback in theaters. After the successful re-release of films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Laila Majnu, Maine Pyaar Kiya, and Gangs of Wasseypur, the city is now getting ready to welcome back Shah Rukh Khan’s much-loved film Veer Zaara.

Originally released in 2004, Veer Zaara is a beautiful love story starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji. Directed by the legendary Yash Chopra, this movie was a huge hit when it first came out, touching the hearts of audiences everywhere. Now, after almost 20 years, Veer Zaara is returning to the big screen in Hyderabad on September 13.

A report from Bollywood Hungama shared that Veer Zaara will be shown in select theaters in Hyderabad, and more shows will be added if there is high demand, which seems very likely. This re-release is part of a trend where old Bollywood movies are being brought back to theaters, giving fans a chance to relive the magic.

There’s even more good news for Shah Rukh Khan fans—his movie Pardes, co-starring Mahima Chaudhry, is also set to be re-released, with potential dates on either September 20 or September 27. This means Hyderabad will soon be filled with the excitement of two Shah Rukh Khan classics.

But Veer Zaara is not just coming back to theaters for the sake of nostalgia; it’s also close to achieving some important milestones. When it was first released in 2004, it made Rs. 41.86 crores in India and was declared a super hit. Worldwide, it earned Rs. 97.64 crores. Now, it needs just Rs. 8.14 crores more to reach Rs. 50 crores in India and only Rs. 2.36 crores to hit Rs. 100 crores worldwide. These are big numbers, and the re-release could help the film reach them.

As the release date gets closer, fans are getting more excited, and it’s likely that theaters will be packed with people eager to see Veer Zaara once again. Hyderabad is leading the way in this trend of bringing back Bollywood classics, and it’s clear that these films still have a special place in the hearts of audiences.