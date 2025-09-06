Hyderabad’s 200-year-old dessert that is still alive and a favourite

Today Siasat.com take you where in the heart of Hyderabad’s old city, away from the fame of biryani and kebabs, lies a sweet that carries almost two centuries of history Badam Ki Jali. This delicate, lace-like mithai made of almonds and cashews is more than just a dessert; it’s a living memory of royal kitchens, festive gatherings, and traditions slowly fading from everyday life.

Unlike most sweets that boast bold flavors and heavy textures, Badam Ki Jali charms with its elegance and artistry. Its beauty lies in its simplicity, the fine nut paste shaped into delicate patterns, often resembling lacework. For many Hyderabadis, it isn’t just a sweet but a piece of nostalgia, a reminder of celebrations where families gathered around trays of these almond jewels.

A Sweet Born in Royal Kitchens

The name Badam Ki Jali means “net of almonds,” a nod to its intricate, netted designs. Its story begins in the 1800s, in the homes of Hyderabadi nawabs and noble families. Influenced by Persian and Turkish marzipan brought through dynastic marriages and cultural exchanges local cooks reinvented the recipe with almonds, cashews, sugar, and a touch of cardamom.

Back then, this sweet was reserved for grand occasions. Weddings, Eids, and community feasts saw women of the household come together, patiently shaping the Jali by hand into its unique designs.

The Craft Behind the Sweet

Making Badam Ki Jali was once a closely guarded family secret, passed down through generations. It begins with a fine paste of almonds and cashews, blended with sugar and flavored lightly with cardamom. In its earliest form, egg whites were used to give the sweet a soft, melt-in-the-mouth feel, an influence borrowed from Persian and Mughal kitchens.

But over time, as the sweet travelled beyond noble households and became a favorite across the city, cooks began preparing fully vegetarian versions. This adaptation not only made it more widely acceptable but also helped the recipe find its place in diverse festive spreads, where it continues to shine today.

Where to Taste It Today

In today’s fast-paced food culture, only a few families and sweet shops still make Badam Ki Jali the traditional way.

1.Imperial Sweet House (Noor Khan Bazar and Shanti Nagar) is well-known for its eggless version, priced around Rs.250-Rs.300 a box.

2.Almond House and Mirchi.com offer online deliveries, with gift boxes costing between Rs.400-Rs 600.

3.Big names like Dadus and Hameedi also prepare it for special orders, usually ranging from Rs.350 to Rs.700 depending on size and weight.

4.Naqsh :

Serves this artistic sweet for 120 years.

Badam Jali -1400/kg

Kaju Jali – 1300/kg

Most of these makers proudly highlight that their Jali is vegetarian, keeping it inclusive for all communities.

A Heritage Worth Preserving

For many Hyderabadis, a bite of Badam Ki Jali still brings back memories of family gatherings and festive spreads. But because the sweet takes time and patience to prepare, it is slowly disappearing from everyday celebrations.

Food enthusiasts and heritage lovers now urge younger generations to keep this tradition alive whether by learning the recipe at home, supporting artisanal makers, or including it in festivals. As Hyderabad grows and modernizes, Badam Ki Jali remains a gentle reminder that the city’s richest treasures aren’t always found in gold or jewels but in almond lace.