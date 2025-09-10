Hyderabad’s MESCO Grade School bags first position in worldwide Robot Mission competition

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s MESCO (Muslim Educational and Social & Cultural Organization) Grades High School in Malakpet, achieved a proud milestone at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) 2025 held at GMR Arena, Hyderabad on September 5 and 6. The school’s Falcon Team secured 1st place in the Robot Mission – Senior Group category, marking a remarkable achievement on the global robotics stage.

According to a press note from MESCO, the team, consisting of five members, had three representatives competing at the event. Their winning robot model was the result of months of hard work, precision, and innovation aimed at maximizing the competition’s score of 150 points.

This success was made possible with the constant support and mentorship of TAUS (Talent Academy for Upskilling) Foundation, under the leadership of its founder Mr. Safi Abdur Rahim

The students of MESCO Grades High School, Malakpet, brought laurels to their institution by securing 1st place in the Robot Mission – Senior Group category at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) 2025, held on the 5th and 6th of September at GMR Arena, Hyderabad.

The victorious Falcon Team, made up of five bright young minds, saw three of its members represent the school at the prestigious competition. With tireless efforts the students perfected their robot model to score maximum points and emerge as champions.

This success story is not only about the students but also about the unwavering guidance and support they received.