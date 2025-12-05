A warm hug in a bowl. This is how Burma Burma’s limited edition winter menu titled “Comfort Is Khowsuey” can be described. While a departure from the usual meaty and spice-heavy winter staples in Hyderabad, it also feels like a natural extension of the city’s evolving palate. With its rich broth, gentle heat and layers of textures from noodles, herbs and crunchy toppings, Khowsuey mirrors the kind of depth Hyderabadis naturally crave in the cooler months.

And Burma Burma’s new Khowsuey variations build precisely on this connection. So, when you take that first slurp of this soupy noodle dish, you do not feel like you are stepping into a completely different culinary tradition, rather into something similar. Something that feels like home.

Six bowls of winter comfort

While translating to simply “noodles” in Burmese, Khowsuey, at its core, is a bowl of noodles immersed in a silky coconut broth and finished with herbs, aromatics and toppings like birista and peanuts. At Knowledge City’s Burma Burma, this simple dish finds itself expressed in six different shades of comfort and rest assured, there is a bowl for evey palate.

Grandma’s Famous Khowsuey (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

For spice lovers, Siasat.com recommends the Downtown Khowsuey with its bold, robust curry, udon noodles and crisp fried wonton sheets. Our favourite was Grandma’s Famous Khowsuey based on the heirloom recipe from the co-founder’s ancestral hometown- Prom (Pyay), offering the perfect balance of richness and nostalgia. The No Ze Khowsuey surprised us with its silky, evaporated milk base, creating a unique twist that lingers on the palate. Adding a festive layer to this winter menu were Burma Burma’s festive non-alcoholic cocktails. Do try the Pandan Royale, a cooling blend of tender coconut, aromatic pandan, and zero-proof gin, which balances the warmth of the Khowsuey beautifully.

No Ze Khowsuey (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

The award-winning Oh No Khowsuey is complete with the mildness of coconut milk, tanginess of tamarind and brightness of lemongrass. Light and soupy, Shwe Taung Khowsuey brings the mountain-town style from Burma, clearly reflecting Chef Ansab Khan and his team’s travels around the country.

Finally, the Dry Khowsuey is perfect for those who enjoy tangy, hand-tossed noodles packed with roasted chilli, garlic and tamarind, topped with crunchy corn crisps. Pair it with the Burma Sour, a jackfruit and pineapple cocktail blended with zero-proof whiskey, for a refreshing finish between bites.

Available from December 1 to January 31, 2026, the winter menu offers a flavourful experience that cannot be missed.

Beyond Khowsuey

Beyond noodles, the kitchen’s starters and desserts are a must-try. Siasat.com recommends the Wa Potato, spicy and crispy on the outside while fluffy inside, and the Crunchy Shiitake Fingers, which offer a delightful umami punch with every bite.

Image Source: Bushra Khan/Siasat Daily

For dessert, do not miss the Coconut and Pineapple Creme Brulee, a tropical twist on the classic French dessert, ending the meal on a refreshing, memorable note.