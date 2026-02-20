Hyderabad’s Nampally court receives second hoax bomb threat in 3 days

Hyderabad: The Nampally court complex in Hyderabad was yet again rocked by a fake bomb threat on Friday, February 20, the second such threat in a span of three days.

Miscreants sent an email to the court’s staff on Friday morning, claiming that they had set a time bomb inside the court’s premises and that it was going to blow up.

Minutes after the staff informed the police, personnel from the quick response teams and the Fire Department swung into action.

Meanwhile, the advocates, judges, petitioners, and others were evacuated from the court’s premises. The dog squad and the bomb squad searched the premises for explosives, but couldn’t find any.

It can be recalled that on February 18, the CBI court in the same complex, as well as the Karimnagar District Court, Rajahmundry District Court, and Ananthapuram District Court, received a similar threat email.

Upon conducting searches, no bomb was found in those premises either. The police had come to the conclusion that they all turned out to be a hoax.