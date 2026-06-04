Hyderabad is all set to welcome a new entertainment attraction with the launch of Maya World, an immersive experience centre opening at Prism Mall, Gachibowli, on June 6. Combining art, technology and interactive storytelling, the venue promises a unique experience that takes visitors beyond traditional amusement parks and into a world of visual wonder.

Designed as a one-hour journey through a series of themed environments, Maya World invites guests to explore, interact and capture memorable moments. Whether it is a family outing, a weekend plan with friends or a fun date idea, the attraction offers something for visitors of all ages.

Exploring the attractions at Maya World

The highlight of Maya World is its collection of themed illusion rooms and interactive installations. Visitors can walk through attractions such as the Blinking Star Room, Glowing Planet Room, Yellow Planets Room, Pearl Curtain Room, LED Time Tunnel, Breathing Forest, Kaleidoscope Room, Ocean Ball Pit and Avatar Tree Room.

The venue also features a Mirror Maze filled with endless reflections that turn finding the exit into an entertaining challenge. Another major attraction is the Dizzy Tunnel and Dizzy Bridge, designed to test balance and spatial awareness through clever visual effects that create the sensation of movement.

Each space offers a different experience, using light, colour, reflections and optical illusions to engage the senses and spark curiosity.

Perfect for photos and reels

Maya World is expected to be a hit among photography enthusiasts and social media creators. Many of the installations feature dramatic lighting, colourful displays and infinity-style reflections that create eye-catching backdrops for photographs and videos.

From glowing tunnels to immersive themed rooms, the attraction offers plenty of opportunities for visitors to create memorable content while enjoying the experience.

Maya World: Visitor information

Maya World is located at Prism Mall in Gachibowli. Adult tickets are priced at Rs 499 plus taxes for a one-hour experience. Entry is free for children below four years, while tickets for children up to 12 years cost Rs 299 plus taxes.

Visitors are encouraged to check official booking platforms and social media pages for timings, slot availability and reservation details before planning their visit.

A new addition to Hyderabad’s leisure scene

As immersive attractions gain popularity across the country, Maya World adds a fresh entertainment option to Hyderabad‘s growing leisure landscape. Visitors should note that the attraction uses flashing lights and visual effects, and those who are prone to seizures are advised to exercise caution. With its blend of creativity, technology and imagination, Maya World promises an experience that is both engaging and memorable.