Hyderabad’s Hitech City often makes headlines for its culinary scene, and Siasat.com, too, has extensively covered the area by curating extensive food guides for landmarks like Knowledge City and Knowledge Park. We have time and again tracked how modern tech parks have evolved into legitimate culinary hotspots. Another campus that makes waves for its unique landscape is RMZ Nexity.

Instead of just being a place where people log hours, it has become a popular weekend hangout spot. For the past few months, people from across the city have flocked here to take a walk past the striking art installations or vibe in the open-air amphitheatre.

If you are looking for your next favourite dinner spot or a place to unwind, this campus is the ultimate self-contained destination and consider this article a guide for it.

Every food spot you need to try at Nexity

1. Van Lavino

What to try here? At Van Lavino, try the Brioche bread sandwiches, Pepperoni Pizza and Salted Pistachio gelato with a dark chocolate cookie base.

Price- Rs. 1000 for two

2. Koko

What to try here? Signature roll, Chicken Gyoza, Prawn Tempura, Shibuya Ice Tea and Hazelnut Fingers make for the perfect way to end your Asian food cravings.

Price- Rs. 3000 for two

3. Paul

What to try here? Exceptionally flaky, buttery butter croissants, classic Pain au chocolat, and their robust, expertly brewed hot coffees.

Price- Rs. 1200 for two

4. Chili’s American Grill

What to try here? When here, do not miss out on the mozzarella sticks, old timer burger and their iconic Texas Cheese Fries.

Price- Rs. 1800 for two

5. Nando’s

What to try here? You cannot miss their famous Flame-grilled PERi-PERi Chicken (customised to your spice threshold), PERi-Chips, and the signature PERi Cheese Chicken Wrap.

Price- Rs. 1200 for two

6. True Black Coffee

What to try here? Located in The Loft, True Black serves some of the best specialty coffees and matcha drinks. Do not leave without trying their open toasts.

Price- Rs. 1000 for two

Have you tried these food spots at Nexity yet? Comment below.