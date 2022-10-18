Hyderabad’s Salman Zaidi, Zeba Hassan get married [Photos]

Hyderabad: Ace Of Space fame and model Salman Zaidi finally got married to his ladylove Zeba Hassan, who is a make-up artist from Hyderabad. The couple, who is head-over-heels in love, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on October 16. Reportedly, it was an intimate wedding with only the attendance of close friends and family.

Announcing his marriage, Salman Zaidi took to his Instagram to drop a few glimpses of his D-day and wrote, “Playboy To Pray Boy. 16-10-2022”. Several popular celebrities flooded the comments sections with congratulatory messages.

He also shared photos from his pre-wedding ceremonies.

Salman and Zeba got engaged on February 26 this year. Both took their Instagram to share pictures from their engagement that took place in Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.

On the professional, Salman Zaidi was last seen on the MTV reality show ‘EX or next’ and had won ‘Ace of space season 2. He has been enlisted in “Desired Men of Hyderabad” and bagged 5th position above Baseer Ali (6th). Zeba Hassan is a well-known makeup artist and has a Youtube channel for vlogs.

We wish the beautiful couple a very happy married life.