Hyderabad’s Skyroot launches India’s first pvt orbital rocket

Sriharikota: India’s first private orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, carrying multiple technology demonstration payloads and a postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lifted off from this spaceport on Saturday, July 18.

Named “Mission Aagaman” (arrival), the test flight’s launch marks a historic milestone for the country’s commercial space sector, executed by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace.

On a cloudy day, the seven-storey-tall, four-stage Vikram-1 rocket lifted off at 12:05 pm on Saturday from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, here. Following a “planned hold,” due to apparent navigation issues, the launch was revised 35 minutes late than the original prefixed time of 11:30 am.

After its initial journey of a little short of 16 minutes, Vikram-1 is expected to place the payloads, both domestic and foreign, into a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of 450 km with an inclination of 60 degrees.

Also Read Hyderabad-based Skyroot rocket to take maiden flight on July 18

Vikram-1, named after the legendary Vikram Sarabhai who is often regarded as the Father of India’s space programme, is built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters.

The rocket is carrying payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot’s own SCOPE, along with an artwork titled ‘Cosmic Bloom’.

🚨 𝗩𝗜𝗞𝗥𝗔𝗠-𝟭 𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗦 𝗢𝗥𝗕𝗜𝗧 𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧-𝗧𝗥𝗬!!



Skyroot Aerospace has successfully launched Vikram-1 into orbit around Earth on their maiden launch attempt! 🇮🇳🚀



Mission Aagaman is ACCOMPLISHED ✅️



Congrats to @SkyrootA and @isro!#Skyroot | #Vikram1 pic.twitter.com/z7Ugl3jTMF — ISRO Spaceflight (@ISROSpaceflight) July 18, 2026

Vikram 1 launch applauded

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team of Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1, saying the milestone reflects the growing strength of India’s private space sector and will encourage youngsters across the country to pursue innovation with confidence.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he had spoken to the Skyroot Aerospace team and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1. “Spoke to the team of Skyroot Aerospace and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1. This is a defining moment in India’s space journey. The growing participation of our private sector is opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation. This achievement will encourage countless youngsters to dream bigger and innovate fearlessly,” PM Modi wrote.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also extended heartfelt congratulations to Skyroot Aerospace on the successful test flight of Vikram-1. Congratulating the Hyderabad-based space-tech startup on this landmark achievement, the Chief Minister described the success of Vikram-1’s Test Flight-1 as a historic milestone for India’s space sector and a moment of immense pride for Telangana.

He commended Skyroot Aerospace for demonstrating the nation’s growing technological prowess and spirit of innovation in space exploration. Recalling his visit to Skyroot Aerospace in April this year, the Chief Minister noted that he had flagged off the transportation of the Vikram-1 flight hardware to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, ahead of the Mission Aagaman launch campaign.