Hyderabad’s viral purple lake: Aesthetic or ecological warning?

Have you seen the reel? Social media in Hyderabad is buzzing over stunning videos that are declaring Beeramguda Cheruvu as “the prettiest lake in Hyderabad.” Right now, the water body near Ameenpur is blanketed in a breathtaking sea of purple blossoms, set against the backdrop of the rising skyline. It looks like a fairytale lavender field, capturing hearts and trending as the city’s latest must-visit aesthetic spot.

But is it really? Well, not exactly.

A beautiful deception

This picture-perfect scenery comes with an ecological catch. The purple view is fleeting, and for good reason. That dazzling violet carpet isn’t a natural bloom; it is a massive infestation of invasive Water Hyacinth. While it makes for an enviable photo backdrop, the thick vegetation actually chokes Beeramguda Cheruvu, blocking sunlight, trapping urban runoff, and depleting oxygen levels required for aquatic life to survive.

Rejuvenation efforts underway

Because of these ecological risks, the clock is ticking on this viral look. Restoration drives by civic bodies and agencies like HYDRAA are actively clearing the weed growth to restore the lake’s natural flow and full tank capacity. Removing the hyacinth is essential to bring back native birds, improve water quality, and ensure the lake remains a clean, sustainable haven for morning walkers and locals celebrating festivals like Bathukamma.

Beeramguda Cheruvu reminds us that urban nature often holds a complex story behind a viral filter. Go enjoy the view while its temporary purple spell lasts, but celebrate the upcoming cleanup even more. A clear, thriving lake is the ultimate lifestyle upgrade Hyderabad deserves.