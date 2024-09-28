HYDRA demolitions: Revanth’s govt more tyrannical than Nizam’s, says Eatala

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Etela Rajender has criticized the Telangana government led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, claiming it is implementing a governance style more “tyrannical” than that of the Nizam era. His remarks come in the context of HYDRA demolitions across Hyderabad.

He expressed his discontent over the demolition of houses, which he argued stands in stark contrast to the housing initiatives previously championed by former PM Indira Gandhi, who provided housing pattas to the poor.

Rajender stated, “No government that has made promises to the poor has ever succeeded,” emphasizing that those who bring tears to the eyes of the impoverished will ultimately face dire consequences.

Rajender has sharply criticized the Congress Party for its “contradictory” stance on housing for the poor.

“While the party claims to support the impoverished by providing homes, it is now demolishing houses as a consequence of the votes cast by those same impoverished individuals,” he added.

He stated that the time has come for the Congress government to step down, asserting that it took KCR’s government eight years to reveal its ‘true nature’, whereas Revanth Reddy’s administration has shown its character in less than six months.

He said that 70 poor families who had constructed homes in the Jonnabanda area in Alwal received notices from the Alwal Tehsildar regarding the demolition of their houses.