HYDRAA averts flood threat in OU colony, residents express gratitude

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the ongoing works at OU colony in Shaikpet on Thursday, August 28, where drainage channels are being connected to prevent flooding in the colony.

Efforts are underway to link the floodwater channel passing through Aditya Nagar, Rahul Nagar, Brindavan, and Surya Nagar in OU Colony to a line extending from the front of the Ambience Courtyard Gated Community in Manikonda municipality.

The commissioner examined the areas where pipelines are being laid and also inspected encroachments on the floodwater channel running from Shaikpet’s new lake through Aditya Nagar to Shatam Lake.

He also directed officials to ensure that there are no obstructions to the flow of water and to maintain the actual width of the channel to handle the floodwaters.

Also Read HYDRAA rejects RTI applications, Hyderabad activists allege law violation

Shaikpet Corporator Rasheed Farazuddin, along with residents, presented the commissioner with a shawl and bouquets, expressing their gratitude.

The residents stated that HYDRAA’s efforts have helped avert a flood threat for the colony, which used to get inundated after heavy rains.

Drain encroachment at Jubilee Hills

Later, the commissioner also inspected an encroachment complaint at Jubilee Hills.

Locals had complained that a drainage channel on Road No. 19 had been encroached upon. They also brought to the commissioner’s notice that a pit that had been dug out for a cellar had been left open without construction and was now causing inconvenience to nearby houses.

The commissioner directed officials to take strict action against the encroachments and to ensure the cellar work is completed swiftly.