HYDRAA rejects RTI applications, Hyderabad activists allege law violation

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has been accused of violating the Right to Information Act (RTI) 2005 by rejecting applications filed by social activists Dr. Lubna Sarwath and Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy.

After HYDRAA rejected the applications, the activists have appealed to the state’s chief information commissioner.

Why HYDRAA rejects Hyderabad activists’ RTI applications

On August 28, 2025, activists approached the HYDRAA office and tried to submit three RTI applications along with the necessary Postal Orders.

Officials at the HYDRAA office rejected the RTI applications by stating that the authority does not accept them.

Earlier, the activists attempted to obtain information via WhatsApp requests. However, it was also rejected.

No official website

Apart from the allegations made over rejection of RTI applications in Hyderabad, they alleged that HYDRAA is not yet listed on the official website of Telangana despite the fact that it was formed by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), government of Telangana in July 2024.

The Hyderabad activists also point out that HYDRAA which has received over Rs. 100 crores from public funds according to government orders lacks a functional official website.

They alleged that link appears to be a basic WordPress site with private pop-ups and contains no details about staff, work or its setup.

Continuing their allegations, the activists mentioned that HYDRAA has not appointed a Public Information Officer (PIO) at its office which is a mandatory requirement under the RTI Act.

The activists have urged the chief information commissioner of the Telangana Information Commission to intervene.