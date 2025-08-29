Hyderabad may witness intense rains on Friday; IMD issues alert

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to witness intense rains on Friday, August 29, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert.

The alert has been issued for two days, i.e., Friday and Saturday.

Thunderstorm in Telangana districts

As per IMD Hyderabad, various districts of Telangana are likely to witness heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, and in the next two days, thunderstorms & lightning, squalls, etc., are expected.

Meanwhile, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted moderate rains in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Bhadradri – Kothagudem, Mulugu, Khammam, and Suryapet from late afternoon to night.

In the case of Hyderabad, apart from IMD, the weather enthusiast forecasted a spell of short intense rains from late afternoon to night.

Today's FORECAST ⚠️🌧️



MODERATE RAINS ahead in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Bhadradri – Kothagudem, Mulugu, Khammam, Suryapet during late afternoon to night ⚠️🌧️ (Short HEAVY SPELL likely at few areas)



Hyderabad… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 29, 2025

IMD predicts rains in Hyderabad

As per the weather department, the city is likely to witness rain or thundershowers, at times intense spells, accompanied by gusty winds on Friday.

In view of the expected weather, the department has also issued a yellow alert.

Meanwhile, as per the data by the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the temperature in the state declined to as low as 22.4 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Medak district on Thursday.

In the case of Hyderabad, the temperature declined to 24.9 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Maredpally.

In view of the heavy rains forecast issued by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.