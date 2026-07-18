HYDRAA fences of land worth Rs 30k crore in three locations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) conducted a major city-wide operation on Saturday, July 18 and fenced 840 acre government land worth Rs 30,000 crore in three locations.

Approximately 650 acre of land was fenced in Shamshabad, 84 acre land was fenced in Raidurgam and 106 acre of land was fenced in Secunderabad Cantonment.

HYDRAA said that the 650 acre in survey numbers 25 and 26 in Bahadurguda village, Shamshabad, are registered as government land according to the 1954 Khasra Pahani. It fell into the hands of private individuals who built farmhouses there, the agency said.

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The 84 acre in Raidurgam, Serilingampally, were encroached upon by people who allegedly extended into the government land from an adjoining half-acre private patta land. The encroachers then sold the land as square-yard plots.

Raidurgam

In the 106-acre land located in General Land Register Numbers 243 and 255 of the Secunderabad Cantonment, encroachers had been carrying out mining activities and disturbing wildlife. The land was fenced following complaints from locals.