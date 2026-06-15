HYDRAA, GHMC, traffic dept set up monsoon preparedness post rains

Hyderabad: Hyderabad welcomed the monsoon last week but also experienced multiple incidents of waterlogging and heavy traffic blocks. On Monday, senior officials from HYDRAA, Hyderabad Traffic Police, and GHMC conducted a joint inspection to review the situation.

The team inspected Rajendranagar and Shamshabad zones, including areas from Pillar No 265 to 191 of the PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway, where maximum waterlogging incidents were reported.

Ramdev Baba Waterlogging Point will now get permanent high-capacity dewatering pumps, which will quickly flush out stagnant water during cloudbursts and heavy downpours.

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The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and HYDRAA were directed to immediately remove leftover silt, accumulated garbage and construction debris obstructing the free flow of rainwater.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police will deploy emergency teams to ensure smooth vehicular movement on heavy rain days. These teams will implement traffic diversions, use public address systems to alert commuters and ensure the immediate towing of stalled vehicles using heavy cranes to prevent traffic congestion.

Officials also finalised a coordinated emergency response mechanism involving HYDRAA, GHMC monsoon emergency squads and Traffic Police personnel, which would share real-time updates on water levels and respond swiftly during heavy rainfall events.

The inspection was led by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Traffic D Joel Davis and other senior officials.