HYDRAA receives complaint over park, plot encroachment in Medchal

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Thursday, August 13, received a complaint alleging encroachment of a park and illegal occupation of a plot in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

The complaint was filed by Mettu Surya Prakash, who also alleged illegal occupation of a plot in Springfield Enclave, Kandlakoya village. According to Prakash, the layout was approved by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA), and 261 plots were sold to individual buyers.

The layout, developed by Shanta Sriram Estates, had designated at least three public parks spread across two acres. Prakash claimed that the park land belongs to the government and is being encroached upon.

He also said he planned to construct a residential building on his plot but found that some encroachments had come up on the property.

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Prakash further alleged that he was threatened by the encroachers and urged HYDRAA to verify the layout approvals, land records, registrations and alleged encroachments.

HYDRAA is expected to examine the complaint and verify the relevant records.