HYDRAA reclaims land worth Rs 2,200 Cr near Madhapur, 30 shops demolished

These shops were generating rental income of several lakhs per month, the release stated.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th February 2026 8:10 pm IST
An overview of HYDRAA's anti-encroachment drive conducted near Madhapur on Thursday
An overview of HYDRAA's anti-encroachment drive conducted near Madhapur on Thursday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), on Thursday, February 12, conducted anti-encroachment drives near the Madhapur Hitech Exhibition Centre and reclaimed 11 acres of land worth Rs 2,200 crore.

Shops demolished near Madhapur as part of HYDRAA anti-encroachment drive
Demolition of shops in Madhapur, Hyderabad, as part of land reclamation project by HYDRAA.
Shops demolished during HYDRAA’s anti-encroachment drive near Madhapur.
Shops demolished during HYDRAA’s anti-encroachment drive near Madhapur

The demolitions were carried out in Khanamet village under Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district following a thorough field inspection.

Officials discovered encroachers allegedly occupied the land, citing a nearby temple boundary as justification. Apart from this, over 30 shops, including mechanic sheds, iron and steel shops, and other structures, were set up.

Add as a preferred source on Google

These shops were generating rental income of several lakhs per month, the release stated.

On Thursday, HYDRAA cleared the encroachment and fenced the area.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th February 2026 8:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button