HYDRAA reclaims land worth Rs 2,200 Cr near Madhapur, 30 shops demolished

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), on Thursday, February 12, conducted anti-encroachment drives near the Madhapur Hitech Exhibition Centre and reclaimed 11 acres of land worth Rs 2,200 crore.

Shops demolished during HYDRAA’s anti-encroachment drive near Madhapur.

The demolitions were carried out in Khanamet village under Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district following a thorough field inspection.

Officials discovered encroachers allegedly occupied the land, citing a nearby temple boundary as justification. Apart from this, over 30 shops, including mechanic sheds, iron and steel shops, and other structures, were set up.

These shops were generating rental income of several lakhs per month, the release stated.

On Thursday, HYDRAA cleared the encroachment and fenced the area.