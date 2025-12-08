HYDRAA reclaims land worth Rs 600 crore in Miyapur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Miyapur and reclaimed over five acres of government land valued at more than Rs 600 crore.

According to officials, illegal shops, private bus parking facilities and car wash units had encroached on the land.

Following a complaint during the weekly Prajavani, it was found that that fake survey numbers were used to grab the land and that the occupants were allegedly earning lakhs of rupees every month through rentals.

The occupied area and the private bus were cleared, and a fence has been erected around the reclaimed area, which also includes the lake buffer zone.