HYDRAA reclaims land worth Rs 600 crore in Miyapur

Illegal shops, private bus parking facilities and car wash units had encroached on the land.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th December 2025 10:32 pm IST
HYDRAA clearing out encroachment worth Rs 600 crore in Miyapur
HYDRAA clearing out encroachment worth Rs 600 crore in Miyapur

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Miyapur and reclaimed over five acres of government land valued at more than Rs 600 crore.

According to officials, illegal shops, private bus parking facilities and car wash units had encroached on the land.

Following a complaint during the weekly Prajavani, it was found that that fake survey numbers were used to grab the land and that the occupants were allegedly earning lakhs of rupees every month through rentals.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

The occupied area and the private bus were cleared, and a fence has been erected around the reclaimed area, which also includes the lake buffer zone.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th December 2025 10:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button