Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) rescued a young woman who attempted suicide by jumping into Hussain Sagar due to family issues.

Responding to a call on Tuesday, April 8, the disaster response force swung into action and rescued a woman aged 36, a resident of Balanagar, after she jumped into Hussain Sagar from Tank Bund amid issues with her husband.

The DRF personnel, who rescued her using ropes, reunited her with her family members.