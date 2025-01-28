Hyderabad: Man injured in Hussain Sagar fire accident dies

Hyderabad: The 35-year-old man who was severely injured in the Hussain Sagar fire accident that took place in Hyderabad during the 76th Republic Day celebrations succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, January 28.

Ganapathy received 80 per cent burn injuries after two boats in the Hussain Sagar lake caught fire due to the bursting of crackers. He was fireworks in-charge in one of the boats when the fire accident took place.

He was a native of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh and worked as a firecracker expert for 10 years.

The Bharata Matha Maha Aarti, hosted by Bharath Matha foundation was conducted at the People’s Plaza located on Necklace Road. Bharatiya Janata Party state president G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended the event. After the aarti concluded, Kishan Reddy gave the go-ahead for the fireworks.

Apart from Ganapathy, three others were also injured with minor injuries in the Hussain Sagar fire accident. They were discharged the same day.

Search for missing Hyderabad man in Hussain Sagar

Meanwhile, search operation is still underway for 21-year-old Ajay who reportedly went missing following the Hussain Sagar fire accident. Atleast 10 rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police have been engaged in trying to locate Ajay, an engineering student.

His friends were rescued immediately after the fire broke out. The family of Ajay approached the police in the early hours of Monday stating that he was missing. They demanded the authorities launch a search operation to trace him. However, the rescue teams could not trace Ajay on Monday.

No permission sought: Hyderabad fire department

According to fire services department officials, the organisers did not seek permission for the fireworks display in Hussain Sagar. They said fire safety teams and equipment are kept on standby during such events. However, in this case, no such arrangements were made as the organisers had informed neither the police nor the fire department.

It took a long time for the rescue teams to reach the boat and the jetty. Secretariat Police registered a case on a complaint by an official at Lumbini Park.

(With inputs from IANS)