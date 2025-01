Hyderabad: A massive fire accident was reported in Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar during the fireworks show on the occasion of Bharata Matha Maha Aarti organised by Bharatiya Janta Party state president G Kishan Reddy as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, January 26.

According to initial reports, two boats filled caught fire during the fireworks. There were 15 people reportedly in one of the boats. All have evacuated safely.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | A boat catches fire in Hussain Sagar Lake. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/5Qg1VoYdOj — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)